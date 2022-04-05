BUZZ-COMMENT-You should worry about Japan's extremely weak currency

April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's currency is extremely weak and its move lower is beginning to accelerate which is a very worrying sign for the yen which is already trading at 50-year lows.

The yen could fall much further unless Japan's authorities decide to prevent it, and it is their policies that are fuelling the slide. This is why officials are all talk and no action at the moment and it is likely why they will utilise state-owned companies to intervene before the Bank Of Japan supports the yen.

Ultimately, the BOJ may be forced to buy yen which techs suggest will drop to a record low, a fall that is being fuelled by surprising but extreme positive currency movement this year.

The yen has far surpassed the expectations of domestic firms in Japan which only forecast 111 for USD/JPY for the current financial year which began on April 1. The chance that Japanese firms are sufficiently hedged for the yen drop is remote and low option vol suggests a similar lack of preparation globally.

Rapid current moves are bad which is why the intention to prevent them was once core to G7 policy.

