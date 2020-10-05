BUZZ-COMMENT-You pays your money and takes your GBP choice on Brexit

The only certainty amid the fog surrounding European Union-UK trade talks is that sterling will weaken or strengthen once the fog clears and the outcome of the talks is known.

GBP shorts will be rewarded if the EU and UK fail to agree a trade deal. Longs should benefit if a deal is agreed -- with the "thicker" the deal, the better for the pound.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators flipped to a net GBP short position for the first time in eight weeks in the week to Sept. 29.

In contrast, Goldman Sachs recommended going long the pound against the euro on Monday, with a target just under 1.15, on expectations that a "thin" EU-UK trade deal will be agreed by early November.

EU-UK trade talks are scheduled for London this week and Brussels next week, before the 27 national EU leaders meet on Oct. 15-16 to assess progress.

Related comments:

GBPEURhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30wZEXC

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.