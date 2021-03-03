BUZZ-COMMENT-Yields, techs should keep EUR/USD bulls on defense

March 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's powerful rally off the March 2 daily low appears to have been a corrective bounce, with bulls playing defense again as the U.S. rate complex and technicals suggest they'll have to continue to struggle.

Despite below-estimate February ADP and ISM non-manufacturing the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR rallied near 1.50% while eurodollar prices EDZ2 fell, driving broad based dollar buying =USD.

The buoyant dollar helped weigh down normally risk-sensitive assets like equities, commodities and EUR/USD. Bears took advantage of the downbeat risk to drive EUR/USD briefly below 1.2050.

Wednesday's price action turned technicals bearish. EUR/USD fell back below the 21-day moving average and daily cloud base, daily RSI turned down again and monthly RSI fell further, which implied longer-term bear momentum was intensifying.

While rates and technicals suggest EUR/USD downside moves are likely options imply any move lower could be a grind. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for puts and calls nearly neutral, indicating a lack of overwhelming conviction among investors .

EUR/USD looks set to test key 1.1950/55 support, a break of which could lead to a test of the rising 200-DMA at 1.1807.

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/306nsRx

eur/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kNALjt

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

