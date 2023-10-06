BUZZ-COMMENT-Yield spreads should elevate EUR/USD downside risks

Oct 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD turned lower Friday after robust U.S. September payrolls data reinforced investors' expectations the Fed will hold rates higher for longer or possibly hike again, but yields spreads on government bonds may intensify the downside risks.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro increased again as German-U.S. 10-year spreads US10DE10=RR struck their widest since November 2022 while 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR traded to a 2-1/2-month wide.

An increase in Italy's deficit projections helped drive Italian-German 10-year spreads IT10DE10=RR to their widest since December and heightened euro zone investors' uncertainty, which may see them shun the euro.

Potential for diverging policy paths for the Fed and ECB may add weight to EUR/USD.

The U.S. employment report drove investors to increase bets on an additional Fed hike and a prolonged period of restrictive policy.

Meanwhile remarks from ECB policymakers Klass Knot and Peter Kazimir indicated the central bank will likely keep rates on hold.

Those influences and EUR/USD's stair-step down pattern in place since July will keep the prospect of a 1.0370/1.0410 test or lower elevated.

