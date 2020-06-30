BUZZ-COMMENT-Yield spreads point to bond-buying support for dollar vs yen

June 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY inched up as falling 10-year Treasury-JGB spreads suggested Japanese investors were buying bonds to lock in what's left of the U.S. yield advantage, though it remains to be seen whether this dollar support will push it through resistance near 108 before quarter-end.

Japanese investors have expanded overseas holdings for years, fleeing domestic economic weakness and negative yields, a situation that intensified after October's consumption tax hike and the pandemic. Japan is now seen ending a third consecutive quarter of negative GDP, and the latest data show no respite .

The current, scrawny 59bp pick-up in 10-year Treasury yields versus JGBs only looks attractive when compared to the -51bp spread between Bunds and JGBs. As the Blackrock II report noted on Monday , Treasury yields remain attractive because they have the most, if historically tiny, room to fall -- and potential for prices to rise -- among the majors.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell may reinforce this view later . That might be enough to keep USD/JPY aloft and eyeing resistance clustered near 108 , with help for underwater spec shorts. For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2NJRbd8

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

