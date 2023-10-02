BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen weakness, not levels, to trigger BOJ intervention

Oct 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is within striking distance of the psychological 150.00 level, but unless a break above it is caused specifically by yen weakness, the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan are unlikely to intervene.

EUR/JPY is trading at 156.95, towards the base of its 156.58-158.63 September range. GBP/JPY is around 181.00 after a 180.78-185.78 range in September. These crosses suggest that the USD/JPY rise in recent weeks was driven by broad-based U.S. dollar strength, rather than yen weakness.

Rising Treasury yields are behind the U.S. dollar strength, as the Federal Reserve continues to state that rates will likely be 'higher for longer' than markets expected at the end of August. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed from 4.060% to 4.688% in September and currently trade around 4.68%.

Foreign exchange intervention is far more effective when the market is under stress and currencies weaken beyond levels supported by fundamentals. The U.S. economy remains resilient, supporting USD/JPY, so unless there is an impulsive yen sell-off, the Japanese authorities are more likely to jaw-bone than intervene.

Technically, the USD/JPY outlook is positive, with a strong uptrend in place since mid-July, as 5, 10 and 21 daily, weekly and monthly moving averages climb.

A close above 150.00 would target 151.94, the 2022 high and intervention level in October 2022.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

