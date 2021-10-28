BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen view from BoJ chief lessens "black swan" risk

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The probability of Japan's ministry of finance unexpectedly ordering the Bank of Japan to intervene in forex markets to strengthen the yen has fallen after comments from BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday.

Kuroda said a softer yen is "definitely positive" for the Japanese economy and that the benefits of a weak JPY, such as a boost to Japanese exports, outweigh the damage from increased import costs spurred by its recent fall.

Earlier this month, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a rare warning over the potential disadvantages of a weak yen.

Kuroda's sanguine views about the weaker yen may be welcomed by Japanese insurers who have grown increasingly reluctant to buy foreign government bonds without a currency hedge due to them not expecting the recent USD/JPY rally to continue for much longer.

The last time the BoJ intervened in FX markets was in 2011, when it sold the yen to counter a spike prompted by devastating earthquakes and the subsequent Fukushima nuclear crisis.

