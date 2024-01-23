BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen to drop until BOJ changes course or intervenes

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The yen will continue to drop unless BOJ changes course and tightens monetary policy which has driven it to a record low and lifted stocks to a 36-year high.

Japan is the only nation with a negative interest rate which means the yen is the optimum way to fund yield plays for those happy to manage currency risk.

Because the yen is continuously falling, many of those short yen to fund carry trades have seen FX returns boosting the profitability of their trades. In some cases, returns due to yen's drop may even exceed returns from interest rates.

Other factors that may boost demand for yen-funded carry trades are growing more favourable with risk appetite robust as Japanese stocks soar, and volatility, which rose due to speculation surrounding changing monetary policy, now falling.

The drop in volatility which implies less chance of FX movement added to the surge for stocks is an effective green light for carry trades which could drive yen down, heightening the probability of intervention.

The yen, which hit a record low at the end of November and jumped in December due to speculation surrounding tighter policy, has dumped this year. The yen has even dropped versus extremely weak currencies like India's rupee and Turkish lira - both at or close to record lows versus dollar.

With policy unchanged at January's meeting, the need for and probability of intervention is much greater.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade-weighted yen https://tmsnrt.rs/3UaLnwn

Yen has plunged in 2024 even vs other extremely weak currencies https://tmsnrt.rs/429jWVM

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.