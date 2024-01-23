News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen to drop until BOJ changes course or intervenes

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 23, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The yen will continue to drop unless BOJ changes course and tightens monetary policy which has driven it to a record low and lifted stocks to a 36-year high.

Japan is the only nation with a negative interest rate which means the yen is the optimum way to fund yield plays for those happy to manage currency risk.

Because the yen is continuously falling, many of those short yen to fund carry trades have seen FX returns boosting the profitability of their trades. In some cases, returns due to yen's drop may even exceed returns from interest rates.

Other factors that may boost demand for yen-funded carry trades are growing more favourable with risk appetite robust as Japanese stocks soar, and volatility, which rose due to speculation surrounding changing monetary policy, now falling.

The drop in volatility which implies less chance of FX movement added to the surge for stocks is an effective green light for carry trades which could drive yen down, heightening the probability of intervention.

The yen, which hit a record low at the end of November and jumped in December due to speculation surrounding tighter policy, has dumped this year. The yen has even dropped versus extremely weak currencies like India's rupee and Turkish lira - both at or close to record lows versus dollar.

With policy unchanged at January's meeting, the need for and probability of intervention is much greater.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade-weighted yen https://tmsnrt.rs/3UaLnwn

Yen has plunged in 2024 even vs other extremely weak currencies https://tmsnrt.rs/429jWVM

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.