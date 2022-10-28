BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen slides as dovish BoJ hold tempers recent intervention gains

Oct 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Thursday after the BoJ showed no signs of contemplating an exit from accommodative policy, and the dovish lean is likely to test the MoF's resolve to defend the yen against more losses, putting 152 in sharper focus.

Friday's mostly in-court U.S. PCE, and ECI reports had little effect on USD/JPY, with insufficient variance from the consensus forecast to counteract the dollar's rise after the dovish BoJ rate hold overnight.

The yen is the worst performing major currency versus the USD in 2022, having fallen 28.3% -- almost double the loss of GBP, which has weakened 14.7%.

The yen's slide from 113.47 in late-January has come as the Fed hiked rates aggressively while the BoJ has pledged to remain stimulative, holding short and longer-term rates near zero, even as most other central banks tighten.

Friday's dovish BoJ outcome complicates the currency situation for the Ministry of Finance, with traders likely to anticipate officials will try to manage the pace of declines, which should keep a floor in USD/JPY at the recent post-intervention low by 143.50.

