BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen shorts vulnerable should Wall Street slide

Wednesday's hawkish Federal Reserve meeting minutes and selloff on Wall Street, if sustained, could easily change the dynamic supporting the USD/JPY uptrend, as risk-off repatriation flows would squeeze yen shorts.

The U.S. dollar index =USDhas consolidated since mid-November, while USD/JPY is up 2.6% and EUR/JPY is 2.4% higher since end-November. USD/JPY is at highs not seen since January 2017.

The move was fuelled by strong equity markets supporting risk appetite and since mid-December, by rising U.S. Treasury yields. U.S.-Japan yield differentials widened as the Federal Reserve acknowledged increasing inflationary pressures and the prospect of higher rates in 2022 , while the Bank of Japan still believes stimulus remains necessary .

This changed on Wednesday when unexpectedly hawkish Fed minutes brought forward rate hike expectations . Fed funds futures now price an 80% chance of a March hike . The news spooked Wall Street, with the Nasdaq posting its biggest daily fall since February 2021 .

Should Wall Street extend losses this week, USD/JPY could be ripe for a short-term correction, though yield differentials should provide underlying support longer term.

Technically 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages climb, Tenkan and Kijun lines flat-line, momentum studies are net positive, which is a bullish setup overall. The uptrend has blue sky to the 118.60/66 January 2017 and December 2016 highs. A close below the 115.52 November and 2021 high is needed to undermine the topside bias.

