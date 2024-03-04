BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen short squeeze risks are building

News & Insights

March 4 (Reuters) - Once again, dips in USD/JPY have been fleeting with the ISM-led drop during Friday’s session, quickly faded. In turn, this keeps the 2024 highs in focus (150.88).

While the low vol environment has kept the yen on the backfoot, UST yields appear to have hit a stumbling block given that Federal Reserve rate expectations match the dot plots.

Therefore, unless U.S. data, in particular the next CPI print beats expectations, USD/JPY topside may be harder to come by.

The area to watch for treasury yields is 4.3-4.35% on the 10-year. A close above would likely open the door for USD/JPY to retest the 2022-23 highs at 152.00. However, failure to break should at the margin alleviate yen weakness.

Latest positioning data via CFTC, shows net yen shorts are now the largest since 2017 (currently, 132k contracts), which does raise the risk of a potential short squeeze. When net shorts contracts are above 120k, USD/JPY has had a tendency to drift lower in the near-term.

Looking ahead, Tokyo CPI – often a lead indicator of the national print – and comments from Bank of Japan Governor, Kazuo Ueda, will be in focus.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

