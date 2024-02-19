BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen short positions: too popular by half?

Feb 19 (Reuters) - For dedicated followers of FX fashion, shorting the yen has been one of the hot trends of the year-to-date - with the size of the net JPY short position doubling in just five weeks.

This is not without danger for those fashion followers, especially if Japan ramps up its jawboning against yen weakness.

And if that talk packs enough punch, it might prompt nervous yen shorts to liquidate their positions - and trigger a stronger yen snowball.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net yen short position jumped to 111,536 contracts, its highest level since November, in the week ended Feb. 13 - a day on which USD/JPY notched its 2024 EBS high of 150.88 (the net JPY short was 55,949 contracts in the week ended Jan. 9).

The net JPY short, in place for nearly three years, hit a six-year high of 130,249 contracts as USD/JPY rose to threaten 152 last November. It then shrank rapidly to accompany the year-end USD/JPY tumble towards 140.

