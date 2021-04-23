BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen is the king of big winning carry trades

April 23 (Reuters) - Carry trades have returned those invested in them big money but those who opted to fund their trades with yen have done far better

The yen has slumped 10 percent in the past 10 months which has massively boosted returns for those who purchased freely floating and higher yield currencies like Mexico's peso and South Africa rand.

ZAR/JPY has surged 35% in the last year recently breaking over the 200-WMA for the first time since June 2018 and this month challenged the 55-MMA for the first time since May 2018.

MXN/JPY has risen 29.5% in the past year breaking over the 61.8% retracement of its drop from 2020's peak this month to expose the 200-WMA.

Volatility has collapsed, bringing carry trades into sharper focus. Should the trade weighted value of Japan's yen fall another 1% it would challenge a major technical level below which could signal a further 8 percent decline.

For more click on FXBUZ

MXNJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RSypFv

ZARJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dKnneg

ZARJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tKh7bZ

Trade weighted yen and JPY volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2PdvYMO

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.