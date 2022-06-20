BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen-funded carry trades in demand, risk-reward good

June 21 (Reuters) - Demand for yen-funded carry trades is surging. The risk-reward is attractive, and short-term speculators in particular are likely to continue entering into these trades on dips in USD/JPY and yen crosses as yields outside Japan head even higher.

The U.S. dollar remains the destination of choice given its liquidity and higher yields on the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Like Japanese importers, margin players have been buying USD/JPY dips, most recently on the drop to 131.49 on June 16. Buying by these players and importers drove the quick USD/JPY bounce back above 135.

While maintaining a core long USD/JPY stance, the more successful margin players have performed nifty footwork, paring and taking profits on part of their positions on USD/JPY rallies and hedging the rest on the way down. Such hedges are quickly taken off on any signs of USD/JPY rallying again.

With Japanese officials not really opposed to a weak JPY per se but merely the speed of declines , and any intervention likely to remain merely verbal, bouts of jaw-boning and accompanying USD/JPY falls are seen as opportunities to put on fresh USD longs, and ensuing rallies as opportunities to lock in some profits.

Given the over 100 basis-point spread between Japanese and U.S. one-month deposits and over 300 bps for two-year-plus paper, this carry interest will likely continue. CAD is also a destination for some. More adventurous players look to be playing MXN and ZAR.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

