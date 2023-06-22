BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen-funded carries, portfolio flows to keep JPY weak

June 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen is likely to remain under pressure into the summer doldrums on JPY-funded carry trades and renewed Japanese institutional flows into foreign bonds , .

Interest rate differentials between Japan and some major economies are at decade-highs, and flows into foreign bonds, if only on portfolio diversification considerations, should increase.

USD/JPY, the most widely traded JPY pair, remains keenly bid, trading to a fresh seven-month high of 143.23 on EBS Thursday. With the two-year JGB-Treasury interest rate differential widening towards 500 basis points, USD/JPY looks set to remain bid. That said, the threat of Bank of Japan intervention, verbal or actual, has risen, and the pair may be nearing a short-term top .

This does not apply to yen crosses including EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and CAD/JPY, with no known history of official action in the euro, sterling or Canadian dollar. The BOJ may have intervened in the Deutschmark in the 1980s but only on behalf of the Bundesbank.

Two-year JGB-bund interest rate differentials are again near the 337 bps seen in March, perhaps their highest since the inception of the euro. Two-year JGB-gilt differentials are above 500 bps, at multi-year highs. Japan-Canada twos are around 280 bps, also the highest in recent memory.

These developments will certainly not be ignored by Japanese institutional investors even given the current preoccupation with domestic stocks.

As such, EUR/JPY could continue to trade towards 160, GBP/JPY towards 200 and CAD/JPY towards 125. Related comments , , , .

