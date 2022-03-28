BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen freefall the start of reversing 51-year rise vs dollar

March 28 (Reuters) - The yen has been rising against the dollar for 51 years, but its tumble on the back of sharply diverging Fed and BOJ monetary policy could eventually erase half of those gains with a potential rise to 176.60 .

On that road, the 2015 125.86 high would be the first milestone.

Monday's high at 125.105 on EBS tagged the last major target -- 125.00 -- ahead of 125.86, inspired by the BOJ's aggressive actions to maintain its ultra-accommodative 25bp cap on 10-year JGB yields .

The yen's freefall, already its biggest monthly fall since 2016, prompted former top currency diplomat Eisuke Sakakibara --is known as "Mr. Yen" for master-minding several currency interventions in the 1990s -- to suggest FX intervention or BOJ rate hikes might be needed if USD/JPY clears 130 .

Prices have become disorderly, but intervention to strengthen the yen is unlikely to succeed if not accompanied by BOJ rate hikes, something Japan's central bank is resisting and markets aren't pricing in.

Meanwhile, the Fed is attacking inflation and talking about rapid-fire rate hikes, perhaps in 50bp increments .

Though USD/JPY remains extremely overbought, pullbacks are viewed as opportunities to get long, both for commercial hedging and to capture widening Treasury-JGB yield spreads. Thursday and Friday's 122.41/44 highs are thus good support.

