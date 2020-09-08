BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen, dollar well bid as wheels fall off risk, reflation trades

Sept 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell below support by 106, putting August's 105.10/20 low in play as the yen led the dollar in competition for safe haven-flows on the back of fresh stock market falls and setbacks in global reflation trades.

The yen, a key risk funding currency, surged versus the pound, aussie and high-beta and emerging markets currencies that were clobbered along with commodity prices as the dollar recovery gained momentum.

Gold also succumbed to dollar gains and the drop in major stock markets forcing liquidations in other assets. The dollar index traded almost entirely above its pivotal 30-day moving average at 93.00, threatening at least a 38.2% Fibo of its June-August slide to 94.05.

Revived Brexit risk sent GBP/JPY down more than 1%, the pound's slide exacerbated by the fall in the S&P 500, with which it has been positively correlated. GBP/JPY approached key 55- and 200-DMAs and the uptrend line from March at 137.19-41.

EUR/JPY broke its uptrend from May, with 124.43-46 next support on EBS.

E-minis were below the broken uptrend since June, with the 50-DMA key for risk sentiment at 3,300. For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jS6cr2

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/35hHnkg

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2EZUpIL

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.