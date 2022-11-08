BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen crosses ascendant as USD/JPY shine fades

Nov 9 (Reuters) - With the U.S. dollar's shine fading, reflected in massive liquidation of long USD/JPY positions, Tokyo's interest in yen crosses is growing. While a lower USD/JPY will cap gains in the crosses, traders continue to seek fresh avenues to short JPY given the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy policy stance.

The USD has weakened broadly of late, falling against JPY, EUR, GBP, AUD and other currencies. Many now believe future Federal Reserve rate hikes have been priced in, and U.S. yields may be peaking or have already done so.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields remain volatile but may have peaked with the Nov 4 spike to 4.883%. Ten-year maturities appear to have topped out at 4.337% on Oct 21. It could therefore be difficult for traders to justify USD purchases, as rate differentials with Europe, the UK and even Japan may have peaked too.

With the European Central Bankshifting to a more hawkish stance, traders are looking more closely at EUR/JPY. The cross rallied back to 147.00 on Monday following a swoon to 144.05 EBS on Nov 3 after strong U.S. jobs data. A retest of the Nov 21 148.38 spike high is thus possible.

GBP/JPY too has rallied from 164.68 on Nov 4 to 169.11 Monday, and may test towards the Oct 31 172.12 spike high. AUD/JPY has also seen a good bounce from 90.79 on Oct 13 to 95.74 on Oct 21 and could rise further with risk sentiment improving.

EUR/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3fSRpjO

GBP/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3NNiNw5

AUD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3UE3Lem

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.