BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen bears growl as BoJ FX intervention risk rises

June 10 (Reuters) - Yen bears may have to tread more carefully following a rare joint statement from Japan's Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency, which has raised the risk of Japanese FX intervention.

"We have seen sharp yen declines and are concerned about recent currency market moves", Friday's joint statement said, with top currency diplomat Masato Kanda saying Tokyo "will respond flexibly with all options on the table".

The yen strengthened on the back of the statement, with USD/JPY dropping to an EBS intra-day low of 133.37. The yen fell steeply earlier this week, with 134.56 marking Thursday's 20-year EBS high for USD/JPY.

The probability of the MOF instructing the BoJ to intervene in FX markets and buy yen will increase if USD/JPY vaults its 2002 EBS high of 135.20.

Monetary policy announcements are scheduled from the Federal Reserve and BoJ next week, on Wednesday and Friday (June 17) respectively.

