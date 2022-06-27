US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Yen and euro are yin and yang for FX speculators

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The risk of EUR/JPY losses is growing, if recent positional shifts among foreign exchange speculators prove prescient.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net JPY short position held by IMM speculators shrank for a sixth consecutive week to 58,454 contracts in the week ended June 21, while the net EUR short rose to 15,605 - its highest since November.

The net JPY short has nearly halved in those six weeks, having touched a three-and-a-half-year high in April, while there was a big bearish shift in euro sentiment in the fortnight to June 21 - at the end of May, IMM speculators held a net EUR long of 52,272 contracts.

Although USD/JPY rose to a new 24-year high last week, with 136.71 marking the EBS high, EUR/JPY held below its seven-and-a-half-year peak of 144.25 from earlier this month.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

