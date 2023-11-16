BUZZ-COMMENT-Would dollar go bump if Trump returns to White House?

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar could be set for a wild ride if Donald Trump wins a second term in the Oval Office, with volatility likely to be most pronounced in the hours and days following the U.S. presidential election scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024 if he does.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2024, who won the presidency from Trump in November 2020.

If the two face-off again next year, the result may be too close to call. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday showed the pair locked in a tight race, with Trump leading Biden 51% to 49% when respondents were asked to pick between the two.

The dollar jumped after Trump's unexpected victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016. The safe-haven greenback might also jump, at least initially, if U.S. voters return Trump to the White House, courtesy of risk aversion.

The currency's value would then be impacted by the policies pursued by Trump, who had plenty to say about the dollar when he was President.

