BUZZ-COMMENT-Worrying signs several forex markets may be broken

June 1 (Reuters) - Several foreign exchange markets seem to be broken and that is worrying as the extreme moves that traders are witnessing may cause many to seek safety in the U.S. dollar which would worsen the situation in those markets.

Turkey's lira has collapsed to an all-time low, so has South Africa's rand. Sweden's crown is on the cusp of a record low, and in a rare move Norway's crown slumped last week.

It has taken enormous intervention to stabilize India's currency that remains close to its record low, and China has opted to free up the yuan which has promptly weakened. The all-time USD/CNH high is not far off.

The currencies of Malaysia and the Philippines are under pressure and Hong Kong's dollar only recently lifted off the downside limit of its trading bands - when yuan fell.

USD/JPY's rangebound state this year belies the yen's truly weak position with Japan's currency still close to a five-decade low regardless of last year's massive intervention.

Should these developments fuel risk aversion, the dollar may benefit more than any other currency - worsening all of these situations.

For more click on FXBUZ

TRY, ZAR and Scandi's https://tmsnrt.rs/3MBTRqY

Yen trade weighted https://tmsnrt.rs/42fAvOs

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.