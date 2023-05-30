BUZZ-COMMENT-Worrying disconnect between data and expectations for euro

May 30 (Reuters) - There is a worrying disconnect between data and expectations for the euro, with data implying that rate increases that traders are gambling on are not warranted. There's a case for some easing of monetary policy.

Euro zone M3 has collapsed. At 1.9% it is far below the reference rate that was once crucial for the ECB and it has rarely been weaker since the inception of the single currency.

The drop is also totally unexpected, with the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll being 2% and changes are occurring rapidly. M3 was 6.3% when EUR/USD based at 0.9528 in September last year. From there the pair surged to 1.1096 with the trade-weighted value of the euro rising by 6.79% between September and May.

The much stronger euro equates to a significant tightening of monetary policy, but with the business climate in the euro zone deteriorating to its worst point since February 2021 and the collapse of consumer inflation expectations to a near six-year low the many traders who expect interest rate rises to support bigger euro gains, may need to think again.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

