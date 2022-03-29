BUZZ-COMMENT-Worried FX traders can insure against a bigger yen drop

March 29 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders can use a simple option to protect against USD/JPY gains as the Japanese yen is in danger of a bigger slide against its rivals.

'Mr Yen' has pointed to 130.00 being the "line in the sand" when it comes to weakness in the Japanese currency, with USD/JPY looking set to eventually soar above 2015's 125.86 peak as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan tread divergent paths.

USD/JPY closed last week well above the 119.52 major long-term Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 125.86 to 99.00 (2015 to 2016) EBS drop, increasing the likelihood for eventual gains through the 2015 125.86 peak. There could be an overshoot that gets close to former top currency diplomat Eisuke Sakakibara's 130 level as FX traders continue to demand USD/JPY in the days and weeks ahead.

Those wanting to insure against a USD/JPY rise could buy a one-week 123.70 USD call option at a cost of 82 pips, priced with spot at 123.68. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is above the 124.52 break-even point at the April 5 expiry. Losses are limited to the 82-pip premium paid.

