BUZZ-COMMENT-World must learn to live without cheap money, hedge FX accordingly

May 4 (Reuters) - The world must learn to live without cheap money, and as it does there will be a big adjustment to the bullish trends that have evolved over years of massive spending. This should result in marked declines in currencies deemed risky and rises in the value of liquid currencies thought to be safer.

The dollar should be at the pinnacle of the rally but the euro, yen and Swiss franc should draw more support, while the days of negative interest in the euro zone, Switzerland and Japan are numbered.

For many who have grown up never seeing interest rates above zero this will be a shock. When there is a shock there is risk aversion, and that usually means greater volatility which is increasingly apparent this year.

Currency markets are likely to get much busier and it is best to avoid the carry trades that have thrived during the pandemic. Changes in currency values are also likely to be more dramatic than those seen so far.

