BUZZ-COMMENT-Without stimulus, currencies will behave differently

March 21 (Reuters) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic a wealth of stimulus supported positive currency movement, but with stimulus now being withdrawn the situation is going to change.

It may be wise to anticipate a negative reaction resulting in the reversal of 2020-21 trends where carry trades prospered, and this will probably be exacerbated by the impact on the global economy of the Ukraine war and sanctions on Russia.

Carry trades which prosper when it's quiet are vulnerable to rising volatility, and with the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to lead other central banks globally to lift interest rates, cash that is currently invested in illiquid emerging market currencies is particularly vulnerable.

Cash heading towards major commodity producers at the start of the Ukraine conflict may merely boost many risky currencies before they fall when the much higher prices of commodities crimps demand, and also pushes central banks to raise rates further or faster than currently foreseen.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.