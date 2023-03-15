BUZZ-COMMENT-Without stimulus currencies should perform differently

March 15 (Reuters) - The answer to every crisis since 2008 has been stimulus, but in a world racked by inflation resulting from heavy spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, that cannot happen. As a result the multitude of problems influencing currencies today should send them on a different path.

There may be a rebalancing of the positive trends that supported the dollar and the currencies of commodity producers during the pandemic which are likely to be undermined by cheaper commodity prices that result from the lack of stimulus.

The collapse of SVB bank in the U.S. is the latest concern for those trading financial markets, and it has roots in the enormous stimulus during the pandemic that spurred huge gambling, fuelling immense rises for commodities and stocks and major changes in currency markets.

SVB's collapse which was tied to bonds, was preceded by huge turmoil in UK markets - also due to enormous changes in bond markets, both spurred by the big rises in interest rates needed to curb the inflation that stimulus created.

Bond markets, asleep for years, woke up in dramatic fashion last year, to traders who had mostly sat watching prices sit still throughout their careers. The resulting volatility as they learn how to cope with moving markets is now all too obvious, and with central banks inclined to unwind balance sheets, and no room for stimulus without creating a bigger inflation problem, bond markets may remain lively.

The loss of a crucial safe haven in bonds may see more cash head towards currencies deemed safe, especially those that benefit as importers of cheaper commodities which includes the euro, yen and Swiss franc and the pound. As the four most heavily traded currencies these can have a major impact on thinking about the dollar's broader performance.

