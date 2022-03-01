US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Without SNB's influence EUR/USD could collapse

There are signs Switzerland's National Bank has reduced intervention to support EUR/CHF and may have stopped altogether. EUR/USD, which has been trapped at the bottom of a steep decline while SNB has supported EUR/CHF since November, could collapse without its influence. [nL1N2V40KP]

The SNB's intervention spurred a huge shift in EUR/USD betting which has seen traders turn from shorts to longs. While the pace of the EUR/USD decline that's being fuelled by Federal Reserve policy has slowed, it hasn't stopped.

Those buying EUR/USD are losing money and there is a risk that a mass exodus leads to a test and potentially a break of critical support around 1.1000.

Should this occur with speculators betting on a rise and all traders needing to adjust for the deeper decline that techs already suggest, the speed of a drop could panic traders who will doubtless see rapid dollar gains as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which will stoke the EUR/USD sell-off.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

