BUZZ-COMMENT-Without a deal, pound may drop far below parity

Dec 11 (Reuters) - If the European Union and UK fail to strike a trade deal, parity is probably too conservative a target for the pound's fall.

EUR/GBP has never traded at parity, so there is little hedging for moves beyond it and expectations for it to trade are modest. Indeed, the last Reuters poll predicted the pair will fall.

Traders have almost no bets on sterling falling, in contrast with positioning before other Brexit deadlines. Yet EUR/GBP is trading much higher than it was before 2019's missed deadlines.

EUR/GBP could close this month over 0.9128, which the 76.4% retracement of its drop from 0.9805. If it does, it will probably retest the record peak.

Parity is massive psychological mark, but it of no technical significance. Untrodden ground is defined by technical projections and in that respect the target of EUR/GBP's long-term rally lies beyond parity at 1.1059. That is the 100% Fibo projection drawn off the record low, record high and low before the referendum.

EUR/GBPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nlTxiB

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.