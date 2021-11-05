BUZZ-COMMENT-Withdrawal of stimulus means big changes for FX markets

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of stimulus means FX traders will no longer be able to rely on central banks to support trends so dominant this year. From now on, bad news should drive demand for safe havens and not the bottom picking of risky assets that has repeatedly lifted emerging market and commodity currencies at times when they should have come under great pressure.

The Federal Reserve's plan to end bond buying by the middle of next year is likely to influence a tightening of monetary policy globally and without this stimulus stocks and commodity rallies are likely to lose steam and begin much needed corrections of this year's huge gains.

Currency traders are vulnerable as they are heavily short the euro and yen which are the two most popular safe havens, while traders have also favoured currencies of commodity producers or those supported by higher interest rates.

This situation is likely to reverse with currencies of nations with very weak economies such as South Africa looking extremely vulnerable.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR JPY and ZAR performance in 2021https://tmsnrt.rs/300MIMO

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.