BUZZ-COMMENT-With dollar's CPI rise erased, bulls hoping for Fed's help

May 17 (Reuters) - With the dollar's bullish response to last week's inflation spike now faded following Fed pushback against tightening expectations it needs some help to avoid a further slide that could test February's low, with the FOMC minutes the next risk event.

The dollar was little changed on Monday after gyrations in Asia and Europe, but losses stopped just short of last Wednesday's CPI-session low of 90.153. Monday's 90.429 high approached the up trendline from January that prices have been poking well below since May 7's disappointing jobs report. A close below May's 89.979 low would target February and January lows 89.677/206.

Though Fed officials have acknowledged price pressures, including Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic , markets have priced in very little Fed tightening next year, reducing dollar support.

Traders will scrutinize Wednesday's Fed minutes for signs of more inflation concern than the meeting and press appearances have suggested, but the meeting occurred before the big payrolls and retail sales misses and the strong CPI report, so recent Fed comments are more relevant.

Thursday's claims data and Friday's May PMIs are the next key data events.

