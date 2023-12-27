BUZZ-COMMENT-Will yen settle after being shaken and stirred?

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Where next for the yen? That is a question to which foreign exchange speculators would love to know the answer, after another lively December for Japan's currency.

CFTC data on FX positioning showed the net yen short position halved from a six-year high of 130,249 contracts to a seven-month low in the five weeks to Dec. 19 - a period was saw USD/JPY fall from a 13-month high just shy of 152 to a five-month low around 141.

More JPY shorts may be ditched if USD/JPY drops through 140 in January, whereas a rise through 145 could see yen short positions rebuilt. USD/JPY gains topped out just shy of 145 on Dec. 19 after the yen slid on the Bank of Japan's dovish hold.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said he was in no rush to unwind ultra-loose policy, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, shortly after the BoJ said it would reduce the amount of bonds it buys in the first quarter of 2024.

