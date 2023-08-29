BUZZ-COMMENT-Will USD/JPY 145-146 equilibrium hold post-US NFP?

Aug 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has recently traded mostly around the 145 handle but many are questioning whether this will remain the case after key U.S. jobs data Friday. Much will of course depend on Federal Reserve expectations and moves in U.S. yields following the report.

The Reuters poll forecasts show August non-farm payrolls rising by 170,000, unemployment at 3.5% and average earnings up 4.4% annually. July NFP rose by 187,000, unemployment was at 3.5% and earnings climbed 4.4%.

Treasury yields have been very volatile of late, responding even to second-tier U.S. economic data. Two-year yields surged to 5.106% following hawkish Fed talk at Jackson Hole, but fell back hard Tuesday on a labour market seemingly losing steam and expectations in some quarters that the Fed may be done with rate hikes. Thin, end-of-summer conditions seem to have exacerbated the moves.

Although the recent fall in U.S. yields cannot be ignored, the Fed's stance remains much more hawkish than the dovish Bank of Japan. Whatever comes after the U.S. data Friday, U.S. yields look set to remain higher for longer and the BOJ dovish well into 2024 , . This suggests no major narrowing of Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials.

Hence, the USD/JPY downside should remain limited , and Japanese importers will likely jump back into the markets on any USD/JPY swoon. Japanese investors too are again eyeing higher U.S. yields into and after Japan's fiscal first-half end in September.

Some major banks have also begun to revise USD/JPY projections. Goldman Sachs, for one, sees USD/JPY potentially rising back towards 155 and levels not seen since June 1990 according to media reports.

