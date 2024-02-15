News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Will UK retail sales lift recession gloom around GBP?

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 15, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope the fog which has enveloped sterling on news that the UK fell into a recession in the second half of 2023 is cleared by sunny UK retail sales data for January.

UK retail sales are forecast to have jumped 1.5% last month, according to a Reuters poll, to follow December's 3.2% slump. The data will be released on Friday at 0700 GMT.

A bigger than expected rebound in UK retail sales would be a boost for hawks opposed to a Bank of England rate cut before August, and could lift GBP - which fell on Thursday's data showing the UK economy shrank by a larger than expected 0.3% in the fourth quarter, to follow its 0.1% contraction in the third quarter (two consecutive quarters of negative growth equate to a recession).

CFTC data showed the net GBP long position rose for a sixth consecutive week to 34,475 contracts in the week ended Feb. 6.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/3OOIbTN

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.