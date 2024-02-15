BUZZ-COMMENT-Will UK retail sales lift recession gloom around GBP?

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope the fog which has enveloped sterling on news that the UK fell into a recession in the second half of 2023 is cleared by sunny UK retail sales data for January.

UK retail sales are forecast to have jumped 1.5% last month, according to a Reuters poll, to follow December's 3.2% slump. The data will be released on Friday at 0700 GMT.

A bigger than expected rebound in UK retail sales would be a boost for hawks opposed to a Bank of England rate cut before August, and could lift GBP - which fell on Thursday's data showing the UK economy shrank by a larger than expected 0.3% in the fourth quarter, to follow its 0.1% contraction in the third quarter (two consecutive quarters of negative growth equate to a recession).

CFTC data showed the net GBP long position rose for a sixth consecutive week to 34,475 contracts in the week ended Feb. 6.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

