BUZZ-COMMENT-Will to hold dollars may be robust throughout 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 12, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - The will to hold dollars may be robust throughout 2024 with expected changes in interest rates insufficient to quell demand for a currency that is also considered safe, and is therefore a good way to hedge risks stemming from surprisingly big rises for stocks and other speculative assets.

While the U.S. interest rate is expected to fall, so are those in other major nations, with the dollar set to maintain its current rate advantage over other major currencies.

The amount of expected easing in the U.S, UK, the eurozone, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and also New Zealand is between 70 and 100 basis points, with the benchmark in the U.S. set to end this year around 4.5%, as are those in New Zealand and the UK.

The main interest rate in the eurozone is seen below 3%, Australia's closer to 3.75% while Switzerland's is expected to fall below 1% and Japan's just above zero.

The dollar's rate advantage will be intact at the end of this year by which time stock markets may have risen much further on the stimulus of easing cycles and be a due for a correction that may fuel demand for safer assets.

Riskier but higher-yielding currencies may also prosper this year.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

