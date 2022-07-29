BUZZ-COMMENT-Will SNB raise rates in August? Franc wants to know

July 29 (Reuters) - Swiss franc bulls hope the Swiss National Bank springs another hawkish surprise and raises interest rates ahead of its next scheduled meeting on Sept. 22.

The SNB reiterated on Thursday that it may take monetary policy measures at any time between its regular meetings if it deems it necessary.

The mid-point of the 14-week gap between SNB meetings is next Thursday (Aug. 4), a day after the release of Swiss inflation data for July -- when a rise to a new 29-year high of 3.6% is forecast.

Two of the SNB's biggest policy changes were both announced in between regular meetings: the introduction of a 1.20 minimum exchange rate for EUR/CHF in September 2011, and its subsequent scrapping in January 2015.

On Thursday, the franc rose to its highest level against the euro since January 2015, with 0.9710 marking the EBS low for EUR/CHF.

The SNB reported a record first half loss on Friday, with franc appreciation severely denting the value of its massive foreign currency holdings.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

