BUZZ-COMMENT-Will pound remain out of fashion into winter season?

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sterling has been unfashionable among speculators through the autumn season thus far - and the Bank of England may be keeping its fingers crossed that speculative buyers don't shun its winter garments too.

If clobber bearing the pound's label fails to attract demand into December it could leave the BoE on the horns of a dilemma as to whether it should raise interest rates to support the pound. A hike may help maintain downward pressure on UK inflation, but might tip the UK into recession.

CFTC data showed the position rose for the third consecutive week in the week ended Oct. 24, after its flip from a net GBP long in the week ended Oct. 3 - shortly after the BoE ended a run of 14 consecutive rate hikes (the net GBP long shrank for five weeks in a row before the flip).

A second consecutive rate hold is expected from the BoE this week (Thursday).

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPTWI https://tmsnrt.rs/3QAWKvo

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.