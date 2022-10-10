BUZZ-COMMENT-Will Kwarteng give sterling a Halloween nightmare?

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Sterling could be in for another manic Monday at month-end, following news that British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has brought forward the publication of his fiscal plan to Oct. 31 -- three days before the next Bank of England rate decision.

The plan, and accompanying forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, was originally scheduled for Nov. 23.

GBP/USD plumbed a historic low of 1.0327 a fortnight ago, after Kwarteng said there would be more tax cuts beyond those he announced in his Sept. 23 "mini-budget" (Kwarteng then U-turned on part of the tax policy a week ago, to the benefit of GBP).

Cable jumped to threaten 1.11 on word that the UK fiscal plan is being brought forward by three-and-a-half weeks, having earlier plumbed an October low of 1.1027.

Money markets currently suggest the BoE will raise rates by at least 100 basis points on Nov. 3. 0#BOEWATCH

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

