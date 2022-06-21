BUZZ-COMMENT-Will Japan match its warning on the yen with action?

June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar and euro appear to be ready poised to make much bigger gains against the Japanese yen in coming sessions, putting Japanese authorities under more pressure to prop up the beleaguered yen.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he was concerned about the recent sharp weakening of the yen and would respond appropriately to exchange market moves if necessary, repeating its warning as the yen hovered near a 24-year low versus the dollar. .

There are number things Japan could do to combat further sharp falls in the yen . However if the Japanese authorities fail to respond adequately, USD/JPY could soar. Fourteen-month momentum remains positive, reinforcing the medium-term bullish potential for a break above the 140.00 psychological level.

Last week USD/JPY left a "bear trap" under the 132.07 Fibo, a 38.2% retracement of the 126.37-135.60 (May to June) EBS rise, putting the near-term bias back to the upside. A bear trap is set when a market breaks below a key technical level but quickly reverses and is usually a bullish sign. Near-term scope is for a break above the recent 24-year 135.60 high, posted last week.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

