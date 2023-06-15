BUZZ-COMMENT-Will Japan go back to the future to cap USD/JPY gains?

June 15 (Reuters) - It may be deja vu in foreign exchange markets if USD/JPY extends north towards 145-150, as the higher the rate goes, the greater the chance of a currency response from Japan.

Fifteen of 28 economists polled by Reuters said Japan will intervene in FX markets if the yen weakens beyond 145 to the dollar, with another 12 tipping 150 as an intervention trigger.

Japan intervened in FX markets in September and October last year, selling dollars and buying yen, after USD/JPY respectively threatened 146 and 152.

USD/JPY rose to a seven-month EBS high of 141.50 high on Thursday, as Wednesday's hawkish dot plots from the Federal Reserve supported the dollar and the expectation that the Bank of Japan will maintain ultra-loose monetary policy at its meeting on Friday weighed on the yen.

Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday that a volatile forex market is "undesirable" and that authorities were closely watching the market and ready to take "appropriate" action as needed.

