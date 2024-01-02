BUZZ-COMMENT-Will investors vote for sterling this year?

News & Insights

January 02, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope the pound gets more votes in favour than against from the foreign exchange market in 2024, regardless of who wins the UK general election expected in the spring or autumn.

If sterling gets positive votes by the sackload, it could lift GBP/USD to 1.35 for the first time since 2022.

Opinion polls suggest the opposition Labour Party led by Keir Starmer is on course for a landslide election victory against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010.

The election must be held by January 2025, with May 2 and Nov. 14 among dates when it might take place, according to The Sunday Times. May 2 would be a week before the Bank of England's third interest rate announcement of 2024, while Nov. 14 would be seven days after the BoE's penultimate rate decision this year.

CFTC data on FX positioning showed the net GBP long shrank by a third to 14,092 contracts in the fortnight to Dec. 26.

