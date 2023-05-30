News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Will forex speculators heed Japan's yen warning?

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 30, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange speculators have been given food for thought by Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, although the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

Kanda said on Tuesday that Japan "will closely watch currency market moves and respond appropriately as needed", speaking hours after USD/JPY scaled a six-month peak just shy of 141. When asked the possibility of currency intervention, Kanda said "if necessary we won't rule out every option available".

Japan intervened in FX markets in September and October last year, selling dollars and buying yen, after USD/JPY respectively threatened 146 and 152.

CFTC data showed the net JPY short position held by IMM speculators rose 25% to a seven-month high of 80,660 contracts in the week ended May 23 -- two days before USD/JPY traded above 140 for the first time since November.

More yen shorts may have been instigated on the 140 break (CFTC data for the week ended May 30 will be published on Friday at 3.30pm ET).

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPY https://tmsnrt.rs/42emXCN

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.