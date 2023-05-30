BUZZ-COMMENT-Will forex speculators heed Japan's yen warning?

May 30 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange speculators have been given food for thought by Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, although the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

Kanda said on Tuesday that Japan "will closely watch currency market moves and respond appropriately as needed", speaking hours after USD/JPY scaled a six-month peak just shy of 141. When asked the possibility of currency intervention, Kanda said "if necessary we won't rule out every option available".

Japan intervened in FX markets in September and October last year, selling dollars and buying yen, after USD/JPY respectively threatened 146 and 152.

CFTC data showed the net JPY short position held by IMM speculators rose 25% to a seven-month high of 80,660 contracts in the week ended May 23 -- two days before USD/JPY traded above 140 for the first time since November.

More yen shorts may have been instigated on the 140 break (CFTC data for the week ended May 30 will be published on Friday at 3.30pm ET).

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPY https://tmsnrt.rs/42emXCN

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.