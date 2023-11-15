BUZZ-COMMENT-Will Fed, BoE cut rates in March? GBP/USD wants to know

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The probability of the Federal Reserve and/or Bank of England cutting interest rates as early as March 2024 could be a key influence over GBP/USD over coming weeks.

Markets see a 33% chance of the Fed reducing rates on March 20, after a dovish shift in expectations spurred by Tuesday's softer than expected US inflation data. FEDWATCH

The BoE delivers its March rate decision less than 24 hours after the Fed: markets currently see a 13% chance of a BoE cut on March 21, following Wednesday's softer than expected UK inflation data. 0#BOEWATCH

Cable would likely rise if the Fed cuts rates in March and the BoE leaves them unchanged, or fall if the Fed keeps rates on hold while the BoE cuts. Volatility will rule if the Fed and BoE both cut in March.

GBP/USD racked up its biggest one-day rise against the dollar in a year on Tuesday, and its tenth largest one-day increase in the past five years, courtesy of the softer US inflation data.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

