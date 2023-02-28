BUZZ-COMMENT-Will ECB hike by 75 bps in March? Euro hopes so

February 28, 2023 — 04:54 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The euro could strengthen if the European Central Bank springs a hawkish surprise and raises interest rates by a larger than expected 75 basis points next month.

A 50 bps rate increase to 3% is the consensus forecast for March 16, with money markets currently pricing a 40% chance of a 75 bps rise. 0#ECBWATCH

Hawks advocating aggressive ECB action have been emboldened by Tuesday's hotter than expected French and Spanish inflation data for February. This spurred a hawkish shift in ECB rate expectations, with December 2023 short-term rate forwards currently implying an ECB deposit rate by 4% by year-end.

The data also helped EUR/USD push its recovery envelope from Monday's seven-week EBS low of 1.0533 to a high of 1.0627.

German February inflation data is due on Wednesday, with the flash estimate of euro zone inflation data for February due on Thursday.

