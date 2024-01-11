BUZZ-COMMENT-Will doves coo after UK GDP data? GBP bulls hope not

Jan 11 (Reuters) - If UK November gross domestic product comes in softer than expected on Friday and gets doves cooing for a Bank of England interest rate cut as early as March, it will not be music to the ears of some sterling traders.

Growth of 0.2% is the consensus forecast from a Reuters poll of 29 economists, to follow October's unexpected 0.3% contraction. The data will be released at 0700 GMT.

Another GDP miss could threaten the GBP-positive perception that the BoE is in less of a rush to reduce rates than the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve.

Markets currently see a 24% chance of the BoE cutting rates on March 21, and a 70% chance of a BoE rate cut by May. 0#BOEWATCH

On Wednesday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said he hoped that the recent fall in the cost of UK mortgages would continue.

