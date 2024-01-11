News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Will doves coo after UK GDP data? GBP bulls hope not

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

January 11, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - If UK November gross domestic product comes in softer than expected on Friday and gets doves cooing for a Bank of England interest rate cut as early as March, it will not be music to the ears of some sterling traders.

Growth of 0.2% is the consensus forecast from a Reuters poll of 29 economists, to follow October's unexpected 0.3% contraction. The data will be released at 0700 GMT.

Another GDP miss could threaten the GBP-positive perception that the BoE is in less of a rush to reduce rates than the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve.

Markets currently see a 24% chance of the BoE cutting rates on March 21, and a 70% chance of a BoE rate cut by May. 0#BOEWATCH

On Wednesday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said he hoped that the recent fall in the cost of UK mortgages would continue.

Related column/comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/4aSKChx

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.