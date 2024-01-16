BUZZ-COMMENT-Will dollar box clever for Trump vs Biden rematch?

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The probability of a U.S. presidential election rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has risen following Trump's resounding win in the first 2024 Republican primary in Iowa on Monday.

Trump versus Biden part two would almost certainly be close - which means the dollar could be volatile as votes are counted in the hours after November's presidential election, just as it was in 2020.

If Biden emerges victorious from a return bout against Trump on Nov. 5, it could spur a rise in risk appetite, to the detriment of the safe-haven USD. Whereas a Trump win could lift the dollar, at least initially, on uncertainty about what comes next.

The USD index rose to 103.21 on Tuesday, its highest level since Dec. 13, following Trump's record-breaking 30 percentage point win in Iowa. The second Republican presidential contest is in New Hampshire next Tuesday (Jan. 23).

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/41YotKy

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.