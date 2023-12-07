BUZZ-COMMENT-Will BoJ lightning strike twice? Yen wants to know

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The event risk of the Bank of Japan's final monetary policy meeting of 2023 looms large for a strengthening yen, a year after a hawkish surprise from Japan's central bank spurred the biggest one-day USD/JPY drop for 24 years.

Speculation about a possible hawkish BoJ policy shift as early as Dec. 19 has emerged after Governor Kazuo Ueda on Thursday said the BoJ has several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory.

Thursday also saw a steep rise in Japanese government bond yields, following a weak 30-year JGB auction.

BoJ policy conjecture and JGB yield gains helped the yen rack up its largest one-day gain against the dollar since January on Thursday, with USD/JPY tumbling through 145 to a three-month low as yen short positions were ditched.

IMM speculators have been net JPY short since March 2021.

