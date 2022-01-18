US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Widening yield rift a thorn in the euro's side

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sharply rising U.S. headline prices, strong underlying inflation and rising bond yields point to a protracted U.S. Federal Reserve tightening cycle to bring inflation back towards its 2.0% target.

U.S. annual inflation was running at 7% in December, close to the highest in nearly 40 years. Headline CPI is likely close to peaking, but underlying price pressures are the concern and will likely underpin a lengthy tightening cycle.

Rising inflation within the euro area has been driven mostly by temporary factors, which contrasts with the more entrenched pick-up in U.S. price pressures. Expectations are that inflation in the U.S. and euro area are close to peaking but analysts expect the European inflation pullback to be swifter.

In terms of inflation-targeting, the ECB is likely to have an easier job while the Fed faces more of a battle. This is showing up in U.S. Treasury yields, which have spiked this week.

Euro zone inflation will need taming but the ECB's efforts are likely to take on a more gradual bias as it exits its significant stimulus program.

Most Popular