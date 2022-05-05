BUZZ-COMMENT-Widening US-Japan rate differentials boost USD/JPY to pre-Fed levels

May 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied 0.8% to 130.15 on Thursday, reclaiming post-Fed losses levels as markets reassessed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting message and focused on a potential continuation of 50 bps rate hikes that could pave the way for a return to the April 28 2022 high by 131.25.

The BoJ's pledge to remain accommodative, in contrast to other central banks, has weakened the yen considerably. Year-to-date the yen has fallen 13% versus the USD, 5% versus the euro and 3.4% versus the pound.

With Japanese CPI at 1.2%, well below the BoJ's 2% inflation target, the Japanese central bank is likely to stay the course of accommodation to revive inflation.

The hope for JPY bulls would be that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's relatively temperate view on future rate hikes may signal a top is near in USD/JPY. A look at the U.S. Eurodollar curve 0#ED: indicates U.S. rates peak in June 2023 at 3.63%, and begin slowly falling to 3.14% by December 2025.

Falling U.S. rates alone would help steady the yen. Should the Japanese economy rebound and the BoJ begin lifting rates, USD/JPY is likely to move back toward its longer-term moving averages below 120.

