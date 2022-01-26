BUZZ-COMMENT-Widening central bank divergence to drag down EUR/USD

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The final outcome of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee meeting was to widen the gap between Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy expectations. The growing chasm will likely drag the EUR/USD to a fresh two-year low at some stage.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell completed the pivot away from justified policy patience due to the "transitory" nature of inflation pressures, to a willingness to pull out all stops to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored around the central bank's 2.0% target .

The minutes from the ECB's December meeting released last week confirmed their dovish stance and ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview the ECB has "every reason not to react as rapidly and as brutally" as the Federal Reserve in combating inflation pressures .

The hawkish turn in Fed expectations will keep risk markets volatile, and U.S. Treasury yields will continue on an upward trajectory, both of which should underpin the U.S. dollar against the single currency.

The EUR/USD broke below trend-line support (1.1293) and is close to testing minor support at the Dec 15 low at 1.1221. The first objective for the drop is the Nov 24 and 2021 low at 1.1186. A beak below 1.1185 targets the 76.4 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 rally at 1.1040.

